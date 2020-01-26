Can Online Casinos Be Rigged?

Introduction

Excitingly, you bet multiple stacks of cash, you've secured from your paycheck, into an online casino. Ready to continuously bet money on their services. Minutes later, you're left with nothing in sight. Suddenly, the thought that online casinos might just be rigged enters the vicinity. Abruptly, more ideas start to flood your head, and you're envisioning the worst of things. Adrenaline rushing, you search this exact subject and find multiple results, but exactly which of those should you believe? After tremendous amounts of research and efforts, we bring you this compiled breakdown of the answer to this puzzling riddle. Stick with us as we put this mystery to an end.

Brief Descriptive Facts

Obviously, as a growing industry planning to become a whopping USD 95 Billion dollar industry, online betting attracts multiple new businesses to rig their websites, in hopes of securing a quick buck. Realistically, though, gambling is in theory, hoping that you have attained good enough luck and that you will make more money than what you've inputted. So not all attempts will result in more money. Therefore, jumping to the conclusion that all online gambling sites are rigged due to this, wouldn't be necessarily a good one.

On the contrary, there have been numerous reports claiming that individual sites have rigged theirs. Meaning we can't exactly be sure of what is fake, and which companies operate legitimately, as advertised.

Stay tuned, as we take a much needed deep dive into this exact segment later on.

Thinking long-term

Something to keep in mind is that although rigging a site might pay off the bills for a few weeks or months on end, ultimately, capitalizing on a well-sustained reputation, and obtaining the trust of the individual consumers, is the most desirable solution.







Operations

Operations are shrouded in secrecy in this sector of the industry, due to their highly covert algorithms, servers, and so forth. From sports betting, to lottery, poker, the list goes on. So precisely how do operators enforce strict rules, regulations and algorithms, that maintain fair throughout the millions of transactions?

Many sites don't explicitly report on how theirs operate, for obvious reasons, regarding cheating, and exploitation. But in theory, the method of how one might be working, would be through a 100% random generation algorithm, of sorts.

Nevertheless, some brands employ different methods, adapting what they specialize in, such as online sports betting, live casinos, and much more.

Back to the question

Regardless of everything, the question we've been uncovering an answer for, boils down to "can online casinos be rigged?". The short answer is Yes. The longer answer, is that although rigging seems like an excellent opportunity to make cash, the majority of well-known brands do not undervalue this unmistakably important rule.

Hence, to gain peace of mind when betting online, you should always further your research and enlighten yourself on new forms of betting.

Below lists a few methods you can do your research/put the necessary precautions into action:

Check for online reviews. Although, please keep in mind that some sites tend to forge theirs. It would be more effective if you don't aimlessly scroll down these reviews. Instead, read up, and ensure that what those reviews state, are those that the website advertises.

Ask around. From online forums, to your friends & family, there are many people you can ask for advice regarding a particular form of betting/brand.

Look out for red flags. Pictures this, when you've chosen to bet a few dollars, you receive a high return. But swiftly, once you've deposited about a hundred dollars, any luck of yours is utterly obliterated. Yes, this could be just some bad luck on your part, but if this happens a few times in a roll, you might want to stay away from that particular site. Other forms of red flags exist too, so stay vigilant!













Remember, although the researching might seem like an absolute waste of time, it won't be, when you realized that you'd been pocketed a week's worth of pay.

Concluding Statement

From operations, to tips on doing your research, in under a few hundred words, we've managed to answer the question to this rather complex subject. Now, it's your turn, put these tips into use, and be careful about your every move!





