Online slot games are enjoying the same popularity as land-based casino slots. It is easy to play and doesn’t require strategy (or does it?). It can be played anywhere and it can produce attractive prizes and winnings. If you aren’t the type that likes a noisy crowd, your best option is to play an online version of slots. While it can be fun to play, the fun will dwindle if you don’t have good wins. For newbies and shifters to online gambling games, here are tips on how to win your first online slot game.

Choose Your Slot Game

Always keep in mind that no two slot machines are the same. This is true with both land-based casino slots and online casino ones. When you play slot online , you may notice in a few games that you play that there are different themes, features, symbols and most importantly, the Return to Player (RTP) rates. The RTP is the percentage of all wagered money that a slot game pays back to its players. All online casino games disclose this information before you begin, so choose a game with a high RTP rate. Go for an online slot machine game with an RTP rate of 96% or higher.

Visit Several Sites Before Playing

Before you wager real money, check some relevant sites first. The internet has rich resources when it comes to online slot gaming tips , information and free games. Free games provide a good opportunity to practice what you’ve learned from your research so far. While free games are fun, take extra care in protecting your security. Although not all sites will ask you to provide your personal information, there are those that do and won’t let you play free games without providing personal details. Verify the site first if it’s legit before you enter any information. You can then practice and try out your game-winning strategies before you proceed with wagering real money.

Study the Pay Table

Online slot games have their own unique pay table. The pay table provides information on what each symbol is worth and which ones are the most profitable. The pay table also lets you know if there are bonuses, wild symbols and scatters, which excitement and thrill to the game. Take your time when playing online slot games. Know the pay table and see which ones are most attractive to you.

Know the Risk Level of Slots

Also known as the volatility or variance, this factor is correlated with your slot game’s RTP. It determines how you win at slots. There are two types of volatility you need to know:

Low Volatility Slots – these slots give you higher odds of winning and it’s easier for you to hit winning combinations with every spin. Low volatility slots offer smaller wins. If you are the cautious type of player, you can start with selecting slots with this volatility.

High Volatility Slots – these slots have lower odds of winning, but the winning combinations have a higher payout. Playing high volatility slots requires patience, sufficient bankroll and the right slot playing tips and strategy to win and earn big.

Choose Games with a Bonus Round

Choose slots that offer a bonus round feature. Online slot games are mostly themed or 3D games and they are most likely to feature bonus rounds. Learn to take advantage of bonus rounds because they can provide you more winnings on top of your regular winning combination spins.

Winning your first online slot game doesn’t seem daunting now that there are many resources you can look into. No matter how attractive and profitable the game you choose, it always pays to have self-discipline and good money management when playing these games. The best thing about slot games is you can stop playing anytime. If you think your game is turning sour, you can always step back and relax and then play again on another day.



