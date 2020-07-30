Continua una #EstateDaSogno a Le Vele Alassio

Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio:
Touch Me! w/ Musica & Magia (Franchino 00Zicky Jo Gala) Le Vele
28th July 2020
Tuesday Night
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
TOUCH ME!
w/
MUSICA & MAGIA
Music by Franchino / 00Zicky / Jo Gala
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Cool
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Cool
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/713913979154598/
Change Your Mind w/ Tini Gessler Le Vele Alassio 29th July 2020
29th July 2020
Wednesday Night
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
CHANGE YOUR MIND
w/
TINI GESSLER
Special B-Day Party
Music by Tini Gessler / Francis Key
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Extravagant
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Stravagante
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/711785823010400/
Mamacita • Le Vele • Alassio
GIOVEDì 30 LUGLIO
L' #EstateDaSogno Mamacita ritorna ad Alassio!!
MAMACITA
Andrea Pellizzari
ROC Stars
Rayden a.k.a. "Faccia d'angelo"
PERFORMERS: J'ONS
Official Radio Partner Radio 105
Visuals by Bridge Production
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Cool
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Cool
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/209734730414694/
Le Vele Alassio Weekend Nights 31 July / 01 August 2020
30 July / 31 August 2020
Weekend Nights
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE
Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V.
feat. Barbara Bompani
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Elegant
- Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Elegante
- Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2664428577210065/
LeVele Daytime ChangeYourMind SuperNatural Michael Bibi Eddy M
For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!
Per la prima volta in assoluto, Le Vele Alassio aprono le loro porte durante il giorno per un lungo open air party sotto il sole, in attesa di godere la magica bellezza del tramonto per poi concludere con qualcosa di inaspettato!
02nd August 2020
Start H 03:00 PM
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
DAYTIME PARTY
CHANGE YOUR MIND
invites
SUPERNATURAL
w/
MICHAEL BIBI
+
EDDY M
TIME TABLE
15:00 > 19:00 - Francis Key
19:00 > 21:00 - YoUniverse
21:00 > 23:00 - Guest: Michael Bibi
23:00 > 00:30 - Guest: Eddy M
00:30 > END - 100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem
LE VELE APERITIF
Catering by Borghi Ricevimenti
MENU
15:00 > 17:00
- Macedonia di frutta fresca € 5,00
- Fetta di Anguria € 3,00
- Gelato al Cioccolato € 3,00
- Gelato al Fior di Latte € 3,00
MENU
17:00 > 23:00
- N°3 Ostrica della Normandia con Cipolle di Tropea € 10,00
- Tartare con pescato del giorno in marinatura di The Verde e Zenzero accompagnato dal Gambero al vapore con cipollotto al limone e centrifuga di mela verde € 12,00
- Insalata di farro con verdure Bio alla mediterranea € 8,00
- Hamburger 100 gr di Fassona con misticanza di stagione € 8,00
- Hot dog con crauti e salse € 6,00
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Wild / Flowers
- Girls / Men +18 all party long
- Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio
- Possibility to organize bus service from Turin
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Selvaggio / Fiori
- Donna / Uomo +18 per tutta la durata del party
- Servizio navetta gratuito dal "Bar della Stazione" di Alassio
- Possibilità di organizzazione pullman da Torino
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2627543680795997/
PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI
+39 328 28 28 721
INFO & LISTE
+39 327 97 20 920
Continua una #EstateDaSogno a Le Vele Alassio
Un ricco programma di appuntamenti fino al 2 agosto
Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio: