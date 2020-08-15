The Italian travel influencer who will revive international tourism

Tourism, without any doubt, is one of the main sectors of our economic system. In recent years, the upward trend in tourist demand is associated with tourist demand to visit popular destinations for authenticity, discovering local cultures and traditions, with the utmost respect for the cultural environment. Today tourists are tired of the same destinations and the same vacations every year. Tourists are now experienced and need the authenticity of the countries "for the living environment" and a unique experience. Tourism is a tool for innovation: in the tourism sector, ideas are becoming more and more critical; they must be innovative, brilliant, but above all, competitive.

Stefano Cicchini; the travel Influencer

Stefano Cicchini is a well-known travel influencer and blogger. He is aiming to revive the dead tourism industry throughout the whole world.

For this purpose, he is visiting Malta. From 28 to 31 August he will be a guest of Visit Malta (https://www.instagram.com/visitmaltait/) to promote the area and encourage international tourism to visit Malta.

Importance

The best thing about travel influencers like Stefano Cicchini Italian travel influencer tourism organizations- who runs a travel blog, is the amount of money and chances they make for all of us to make money. There are so many hidden assets in every country that almost no one notices them just because they have no determination to look for them. All the travel blogs are also important because the experience of bloggers can help us to avoid some common mistakes in a particular place.

Travel bloggers like Stefano Cicchini can tell you from personal experience what it's like to walk the streets of a place where you need it. While we all wish we hadn't, bloggers can share bad experiences, whether it's an adverse reaction from the community to the strangers.

COVID 19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted travel and tourism around the world. The world has suffered from inbound and outbound tourism. National and foreign tourists everywhere cancelled reservations, and outbound tourism was also banned. Airlines have cancelled flights and hotels are almost entirely empty, and as a result, supporting travel agencies are facing huge economic losses and job cuts. The spread of COVD-19 is expected to have a long-term negative impact on tourism.

While the tourism industry has been directly affected by the isolation, the domino effect will affect entire communities and the economy. All over the world, people have switched to survival mode and will not buy anything other than basic necessities for a while. This means that even after the pandemic is over, it will take a long time for the economy to recover from the global recession.

Challenges

Since travel is considered a luxury and not a basic necessity, the revival of the tourism industry will take time. But it should not be taken aback that the tourism sector has proven its resilience over and over again and has faced many difficult challenges. Stefano Cicchini tries his best to visit different places in the world for the revival of the tourism industry. With all his efforts, he is helping the community to take a stand.