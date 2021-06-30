L’Università degli Studi di Torino ospita il XIII Congresso dell'Association Internationale d’Études Occitane

- <svg class="_3ndj83M4eq" viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" width="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" height="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" data-test="text-layer" style="transform: scale(1.52859);"><text class="_3ziulaHePS" direction="ltr" height="10.4217834472656" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" data-test="textbox" style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;"></text></svg>
- <svg style="transform: scale(1.52859);" data-test="text-layer" height="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" width="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" class="_3ndj83M4eq"><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4217834472656" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">’</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-BoldItalic, serif; font-weight: bold; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="12.00048828125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Association Internationale d’Études Occitanes</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4107055664062" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">(AIEO), è nata a Liegi nel 1981 per raccogliere, coordinare e</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3113403320312" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">favorire gli scambi e le relazioni pluridecennali tra</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">studiosi di lingua e letteratura occitane europei e americani</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96334838867188" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">.</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4328002929688" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Da allora il fulcro dell’attività dell’AIEO è il</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Congresso Internazionale</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">che</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">ha luogo</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.0794982910156" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">ogni tre anni</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.9139404296875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">e riunisce</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">centinaia di esperti del mondo intero. Sono già stati celebrati dodici congressi, in varie città europee, metà delle</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">quali in Francia.</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4217529296875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Il XIII congresso avrebbe dovuto tenersi nell’estate 2020 a</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.84768676757812" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Cuneo</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96337890625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.9139404296875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">nuovamente in Piemo</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">nte, dopo il congresso</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4107360839844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">di Torino del 1987)</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96334838867188" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">.</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Regione nel</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">le cui vallate occidentali, comprese approssimativamente tra il Colle di Tenda e</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">il</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.91390991210938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Monginevro</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, ancor oggi parlano numerose varietà di occitano alpino. La situazione sanitaria mondiale ha</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2450866699219" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">impedito e im</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">pedisce tuttora di organizzare lo spostamento e la riunione di persone provenienti da diverse parti</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4327697753906" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">del mondo, perciò il congresso sarà ospitato “virtualmente” da lunedì 12 a sabato 17 luglio dall’</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3334045410156" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Università degli</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2451171875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Studi di Torino</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3224182128906" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, che trasmetterà i lavori</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">in diretta sul proprio sito</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2451171875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">media.unito.it</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, al quale potranno collegarsi</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">liberamente tutte le persone interessate, nonché sulla pagina Facebook @AIEOCuneo. Il digitale diventa anche</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4327697753906" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">un’opportunità: un pubblico più ampio e variegato potrà seguire i lavori e</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3113403320312" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">assistere alle conferenze plenarie e</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">alle tavole rotonde che si susseguiranno durante tutta la settimana.</text><text style="font-size: 12px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="11.1600036621094" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Sintesi degli appuntamenti in programma.</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3224029541016" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Il calendario degli appuntamenti è consultabile sul sito trilingue</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.6867370605469" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">www.aieocuneo.unito.it/occitan/programa</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671966552734" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, sul</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4217529296875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">sito dell’AIEO</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.91392517089844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">www.aieo.org</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">e sul sito e le pagine Fb e Tw di Espaci Occitan,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.91392517089844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">www.espaci</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85121154785156" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.91390991210938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">occit</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.99296569824219" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">an.org</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96336364746094" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">.</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.91391754150391" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Tra i</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671966552734" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">relatori</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.70592498779297" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">:</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.0795135498047" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Fausta Garavini</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3224029541016" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, studiosa di letteratura francese e occitanica, traduttrice e scrittrice, nonché</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3224029541016" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">autrice di numerosi lavori critici e di vari romanzi, sarà protagonista di una conferenza dedicata al ruolo del mito</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.267204284668" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">dei trovatori, ch</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671966552734" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">e ha costituito il collante di una letteratura</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85120391845703" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.421760559082" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">quella in lingua d’</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.99295806884766" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">o</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.98191833496094" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">c</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85120391845703" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.267204284668" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">priva di Stato o di capitale</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.99295806884766" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">e</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.322395324707" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">che si è trovata a confronto con una</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85120391845703" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.421760559082" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">quella in lingua d’</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671966552734" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">oil</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3113632202148" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, ossia il francese</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85120391845703" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.267204284668" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">dotata di un centro propulsore</text></svg>
- <svg style="transform: scale(1.52859);" data-test="text-layer" height="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" width="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" class="_3ndj83M4eq"><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3113403320312" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">molto forte. Il ris</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">ultato di questa</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">contrapposizione, che avrebbe potuto evolversi in una dialettica</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.6867065429688" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">centralizzazione linguistica / situazione dialettale, è stata una relazione antitetica rispetto alla ling</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">ua e alla</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">letteratura di Parigi</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96337890625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">.</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Tullio Telmon</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3113403320312" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, professore emerito di Dialettologia it</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4328002929688" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">aliana all’Università di Torino, nonché</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Presidente della Società di Linguistica Italiana dal 2007 al 2011, dal 2018 è Presidente del</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.82562255859375" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">CIEBP</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.8511962890625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.82562255859375" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Centre</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="12.00048828125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">d’Information sur l’Éducation Bilingue et Plurilingue</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">. Telmon terrà una conferenza intitolata</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Dialettologia</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.99298095703125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">pe</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">rcezionale nelle vallate occitane ad Est delle Alpi</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">per descrivere le ricerche</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">percezionali</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">svolte nelle valli</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">occitane, in particolare in Valle Maira, rese particolarmente interessanti dalla metodologia adottata, ispirata alla</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">fervida attività poetica nel</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4328002929688" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">le diverse parlate locali della valle. Protagonista di un’altra conferenza sarà la nota</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">studiosa inglese</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2451171875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Linda Paterson</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96337890625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3113403320312" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Professoressa Emerit</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.99298095703125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">a</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.5211181640625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">all’Università di Warwick (UK), che ha fondato la propria</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">ricerca sulla letteratura e la storia sociale e cultura</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">le del Medioevo occitano. Nel suo intervento, Paterson</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">affronterà la questione della definizione di una regione occitana, a partire dalla nozione di 'centro e periferia'</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">nel contesto culturale europeo. Verranno prese in considerazione le regioni politiche,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">la cultura occitana, i</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">tentativi cartografici di rappresentare la geografia di questi territori; così come la trasmissione dei testi nel</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">tempo, oltre che nello spazio.</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.7703857421875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Le</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">tavole rotonde</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2451171875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">tratteranno di</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">letteratura occitana contemporanea</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4107055664062" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">(con interventi di studiosi e autori italiani</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">e stranieri del calibro di Monica Longobardi, Jean</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85116577148438" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.82562255859375" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Yves Casanova, Jean</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85116577148438" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.91390991210938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">François Courouau, Jean</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85116577148438" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3224182128906" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Claude Forêt,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Claire Torreilles, Marie</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85116577148438" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4107055664062" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Jeanne Verny), per capire quali siano i migliori</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">canali</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3113403320312" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">per diffondere la l</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.20736694335938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">etteratura</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">occitana contemporanea e a quale pubblico; ma si parlerà anche di</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">politica linguistica occitana</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">con alcuni tra i</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.5210876464844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">massimi conoscitori della situazione linguistica e sociolinguistica di diverse aree dell’Occitania (Aitor Carrera: Val</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4217529296875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">d’Aran; Marie</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85116577148438" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Anne Chateaureynaud: Aquitania; James Costa: Provenza; Patrick Sauzet: Occitania</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85116577148438" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4107055664062" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Dipartimento francese; Riccardo Regis: Vallate Cisalpine) chiamati a raccontare qual è la situazione</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">sociolinguistica attuale e quali sono le iniziative di politica linguis</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3113403320312" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">tica avviate nelle loro regioni di riferimento. In</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4327697753906" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">occasione delle celebrazioni dell’Anno Dantesco, un’altra tavola rotonda sarà dedicata a esplorare</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">il rapporto</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.0795288085938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">tra Dante e i trovatori</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">: coordinati da Donato Pirovano, dantista e Direttore del Dipartimento</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2451171875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">di Studi Umanistici</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.5210876464844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">dell’Università di Torino, interverranno studiosi italiani (Paolo Canettieri, La Sapienza; Luciano Formisano,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4107055664062" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Università di Bologna e Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei) e stranieri (Miriam Cabré, Universitat de Girona;</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Courtney Wells, Hoba</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4107055664062" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">rt & William Smith Colleges, New York), che metteranno in luce modi, tempi, canali e</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4327697753906" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">sensibilità attraverso i quali Dante rielabora il grande modello della letteratura medievale in lingua d’</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.99298095703125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">o</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.98193359375" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">c</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">. Gli studi</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4217834472656" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">trobadorici sono al centro anche di un’altra tavola</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">rotonda, intitolata</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Les troubadours et la musique</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.7373046875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">: Francesco</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Carapezza, Robert Lug, Gérard Le Vot, Florence Mouchet, Christelle Chaillou</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85116577148438" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3224182128906" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Amadieu, Alèxandros Hatzikiriakos</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">e Stefano Milonia affronteranno uno degli argomenti più affascinanti</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85116577148438" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">anche per il g</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">rande pubblico</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="5.85116577148438" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">-</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">e allo</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4328155517578" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">stesso tempo più difficili, all’intersezione tra filologia e musicologia, degli studi trobadorici, vale a dire il</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.22943115234375" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">rapporto</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671966552734" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">tra testo poetico e testo musicale</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4328155517578" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">. L’ultima tavola rotonda del congresso sarà dedicata al racconto dei più</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.91390991210938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">i</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">mportanti progetti delle</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.0795135498047" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">associazioni occitaniste</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">del territorio con: Matteo Rivoira, Docente di Dialettologia del</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4328155517578" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">dipartimento di Studi Umanistici dell’Università di Torino, che dialogherà con Carlo Baret dell’associazione Amici</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4107208251953" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">della Scuola Latina (Pomar</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.5211334228516" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">etto); Gianpiero Boschero, presidente dell’associazione Lou Soulestrei (che pubblica</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.5211334228516" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Lou Nouvel Temp e Ousitanio Vivo) per la Valle Varaita; Ines Cavalcanti, storica anima dell’associazione Chambra</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.5211181640625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">d’Oc; Stefano Martini (animatore delle iniziative cultural</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">i dedicate alla lingua e alla cultura occitana presso</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.5211334228516" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">l’Ecomuseo della Pastorizia di Pietraporzio); Rosella Pellerino, direttrice scientifica dell’Associazione Espaci</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.267204284668" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Occitan di Dronero, centro votato alla tutela e alla promozione linguistica delle valli o</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.91391754150391" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">ccitane.</text></svg>
- <svg style="transform: scale(1.52859);" data-test="text-layer" height="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" width="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" viewbox="[object SVGAnimatedRect]" class="_3ndj83M4eq"><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Iniziative collaterali.</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3223876953125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Alle attività accademiche saranno quotidianamente affiancate iniziative culturali proposte e realizzate</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4217529296875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">dall’Associazione</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.0795288085938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Espaci Occitan</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">con il sostegno della</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.0795288085938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Regione Piemonte</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">e della</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2451171875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Fondazione CRT</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3113403320312" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, al fine di offrire</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.91571044921875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">u</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">na seppur virtuale conoscenza del territorio occitano alpino, delle sue parlate e delle sue tradizioni al pubblico</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">di esperti e appassionati italiani e stranieri. I partecipanti e il pubblico saranno accolti ogni giorno da</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-BoldItalic, serif; font-weight: bold; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Gacha,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.99298095703125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">un</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">videoclip in lingua occ</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3113403320312" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">itana dalle valli, dedicata a mestieri, feste, luoghi caratteristici delle montagne piemontesi</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4217529296875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">d’</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Italic, serif; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.99298095703125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">oc</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4217529296875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">. Per i soli congressisti sono previste le proiezioni in streaming dell’ultimo film di Fredo Valla,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-BoldItalic, serif; font-weight: bold; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.7373046875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Bogre</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-BoldItalic, serif; font-weight: bold; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="6.43634033203125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">–</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-BoldItalic, serif; font-weight: bold; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="9.7703857421875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">La</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-BoldItalic, serif; font-weight: bold; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2451171875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">grande eresia europea</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, e delle riprese dello s</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">pettacolo teatrale in occitano</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-BoldItalic, serif; font-weight: bold; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Bastian Nevacho</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2451171875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, di Diego</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4328002929688" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Anghilante. Sarà inoltre possibile scaricare l’ultimo libro realizzato da Espaci Occitan,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-BoldItalic, serif; font-weight: bold; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3003540039062" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Il risveglio dell'orso</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-BoldItalic, serif; font-weight: bold; font-style: italic;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">occitano. Miti e riti del selvatico alpino</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, a cura di Piercarlo Grimaldi e Fulvio Roma</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="7.99298095703125" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">no.</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4328002929688" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Il Congresso è organizzato dall’</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3334350585938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Università degli Studi di Torino</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96337890625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2451171875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Dipartimento Studi Umanistici</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">, con la</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4217529296875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">collaborazione dell’Associazione</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.0795288085938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Espaci Occitan</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96337890625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">.</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Con il sostegno e patrocinio di</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3334350585938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Città di Cuneo</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96337890625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.0795288085938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Regione Piemonte</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96337890625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2451171875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Dipartimento di Lingue e</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Culture Straniere e</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4438781738281" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Culture Moderne dell’Università di Torino</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96334838867188" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3334655761719" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Società di Studi Valdesi</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">e con il contributo di</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2451477050781" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Fondazione CRT</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96331787109375" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">.</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Con il patrocinio di</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.3334350585938" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Città Metropolitana di Torino</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="3.96337890625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">,</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2671813964844" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">ALI Atlante Linguistico Italiano</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri, serif;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4217529296875" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">e con l’appoggio di</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.2672119140625" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">Chambra</text><text style="font-size: 11.04px; font-family: Calibri-Bold, serif; font-weight: bold;" data-test="textbox" y="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" x="[object SVGAnimatedLengthList]" textlength="[object SVGAnimatedLength]" lengthadjust="[object SVGAnimatedEnumeration]" height="10.4217834472656" direction="ltr" class="_3ziulaHePS">d’oc</text></svg>
