From Varese to Milano, one day to enjoy one of the most beautiful city in Italy

There are three train stations in Varese and from all of them, many times every day, trains are departing to Milano, the capital of Lombardy.

Trains of Ferrovie Nord will lead you to Cadorna station in Milano, trains of State Railways will instead stop at Porta Garibaldi station; from these places, walking or by subway, you will be able to reach the City Centre and many attractions of the city easily and quickly,

Arts and Culture

The first place to visit is of course the Cathedral. The third largest church in the world, its highest point is the very famous “Madonnina”, a gold statue representing Holy Virgin Mary. The Cathedral can be visited up to the roof.

The Museo del Novecento and, aside, Palazzo Reale, are located on the right side of the Cathedral. The first Museum is home of a permanent art collection dedicated to XX Century- the art work you can see at the entrance is no less than the Quarto Stato by Pellizza da Volpedo. The second Museum is a cultural pole and is home of quite a number of temporary exhibitions.

A few minutes away, you will be able to visit Castello Sforzesco, a fortress complex built in 15th century. It is one of the most important fortified Citadel dating back to years ‘500 and ‘600, and nowadays it is home of an art collections and Museums, plus a number of temporary exhibitions.

An Arts Museum not to miss is Pinacoteca di Brera, where you can see paintings from 15th to 20th centuries made by Italian (just to name a few, Raffaello, Bramante, Piero della Francesca) and foreign artists, plus frescoes and drawings.

Other must-see destinations, also dedicated to children, are Planetarium, located in the Porta Venezia gardens, and the Science and Technology Museum entitled to Leonardo da Vinci, where people can enjoy about 16,000 pieces of historical heritage and 14 interactive workshops.

Let us go shopping!

Milano is also renowned for … shopping!

Every street is full of shops but a few of them are particularly famous. Corso Vittorio Emanuele is the location of important brands as well as of less expensive large chain stores, allowing everybody to buy something. Right on this street, the famous department store La Rinascente is located, where garments, bags, shoes, accessories, perfumes of every brand can be found.

Corso Vittorio Emanulele leads to Piazza San Babila, the entrance to the so-called “Quadrilatero della Moda” ( Fashion District), which means Via Montenapoleone, Via Sant’Andrea, Via della Spiga and Via del Gesù: four streets where fashion reigns supreme and in every shop window we can admire garments, accessories and jewels of the most renowned brands.

San Babila is, on the other side, not far from Corso Buenos Aires, a large street with shops for every need, coffee shops and pizzerias to enjoy some rest and food.

From Piazza Duomo, you can also walk to Via Torino, which in the past was the home of many handicrafts workshops and nowadays is most appreciated by the shopping young people. Porta Ticinese is instead the perfect place to look for specific garments, either vintage or custom-made or ethnic.

A few subway stops away from the Cathedral, you will find the new Citylife Shopping District: a large shopping mall home of shops and all kinds of restaurants , from the more traditional ones to Mexican to Japanese ones. You can also take your food away and enjoy it outdoor.

Last but not least a milestone of Milano visitors is Navigli, artificial canals to be seen by boat or walking, to have something to eat in one of the many local places, have a look at the booths of the Mercato Coperto della Darsena or just enjoy a quiet moment.

All these are just a few suggestions if you want to spend a day on our Region Capital, maybe in the occasion of the World Rowing Championships Under 19 and Under 23, from 27 to 31 July 2022.