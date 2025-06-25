Dogecoin (Doge) crolla del 20% mentre la svendita del mercato si intensifica — Altre perdite in arrivo? Nel frattempo, Xyzverse e Shib resistono durante il crollo delle memecoin

Dogecoin has seen a steep decline, falling by 20% as the market sell-off grows more severe. Questions arise about whether more losses are on the horizon for this popular token. In contrast, XYZVerse and Shiba Inu are holding their ground amid the chaos impacting meme coins. What factors are contributing to this divergence in performance?

Dogecoin (DOGE)





Source: TradingView

Over the past six months, Dogecoin's price has dropped by 54.22%. In the last month, it declined by 31.56%, and the past week saw a further decrease of 12.70%. This downward trend reflects challenges in the cryptocurrency market and growing concerns among investors.

Currently, Dogecoin trades between $0.1357 and $0.1746. The nearest support level is at $0.1198. If the price falls below this point, it could reach the second support level of $0.0809, marking a significant drop. On the upside, the nearest resistance level is $0.1976. Breaking above this could lead to the next resistance at $0.2365, indicating potential for recovery.

Technical indicators show mixed signals. The Relative Strength Index is at 53.43, suggesting neutral momentum. However, the Stochastic indicator is high at 94.49, which often means the asset is overbought and might face a price correction. The MACD level is negative at -0.0002935, pointing toward bearish momentum. Based on this data, Dogecoin's price may continue to face downward pressure unless market conditions improve.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)





Source: TradingView

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen significant price declines recently. Over the past week, its value dropped by 10.21%. The downward trend is more pronounced over the past month with a decrease of 24.45%. Looking at the last six months, SHIB has lost 53.96% of its value. Currently, it trades within a range of $0.000009666 to $0.00001193, reflecting ongoing volatility.

Technical indicators shed light on SHIB's market position. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 57.08, suggesting neutral conditions—not quite overbought or oversold. The stochastic oscillator is high at 96.73, which may indicate overbought conditions in the short term. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) level is slightly negative at -0.000000009952, hinting at mild bearish momentum.

Regarding support and resistance levels, SHIB faces immediate resistance at $0.00001326. Surpassing this could signal a shift in momentum. The next resistance level is at $0.00001553. On the downside, the nearest support is at $0.000008723. Falling below this might lead to testing the second support at $0.000006453. The 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is $0.00001068, which is below the 100-day SMA of $0.00001118, often seen as a bearish indicator.

Conclusion

