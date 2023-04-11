Crypto coins on the climb: Mooky, Cardano, and Big Eyes

Mooky, Cardano (ADA), and Big Eyes Coin are two outstanding initiatives that have recently gained attention for their achievements in the cryptocurrency space (BIG).

Mooky being the cutest and coolest coin, Big Eyes Coin is an exciting new project with a lot of promise, in contrast to Cardano, a promising alt-coin project that has been active for a while. We will examine Cardano's recent price movement and the reasons Big Eyes Coin is getting so much attention in this post.

MOOKY: The monkey who utilized blockchain technology to preserve the tree

Welcome to the MOOKY universe! Join the thousands of Web3 fans across the world who are supporting MOOKY in his mission to protect the environment and help plant trees.

Pre-sale for MOOKY is presently in beta testing. Be a market pioneer for the prettiest community-owned defi meme coin that is about to take off! Join the short-lived presale to find out why Mooky is making headlines across the world! Read on to learn more about the presale levels!

trees worldwide to improve our environment and spur change. Using a DAO vote, the community controls the governance of MOOKY, which is a community-owned token! Ownership of the platform is held by token holders.

Tokenomics $MOOKY: Since Mooky has 0% tax, there are no slippage requirements for buying or selling. The greatest alternative for the community is low-tax tokens. For two years, liquidity will be trapped. No VC or private sale, and no team tokens.

Can't Stop Won't Stop by Cardano

So according to CoinMarketCap at the moment of typing, one of the most well-liked cryptocurrencies, Cardano (ADA), has increased by an astounding 43% over the past 30 days! Given that we are currently in a crypto winter, this is amazing for a high-ranking alt-coin.

Cardano (ADA), founded by Charles Hoskinson, an Ethereum co-founder, aims to make it possible for visionaries, innovators, and changemakers to significantly impact the world. It is widely recognized as a more ecologically friendly option than utilizing proof-of-work protocols and was the largest cryptocurrency project to employ a proof-of-stake blockchain at the time of its launch in 2017. The platform allows users to conduct network-wide transactions using ADA, its native token.

Cardano is widely regarded as one of the most ecologically friendly main cryptocurrencies, making it a desirable investment choice.

Quick and secure transactions are made possible using the open-source Cardano blockchain technology. Some of Cardano's primary characteristics include multi-asset support, smart contracts, and a layered design. Additionally, the system is very scalable and able to handle massive transaction volumes. Cardano is widely regarded as one of the most ecologically friendly main cryptocurrencies, making it a desirable investment choice.

Big Eyes Coin: New Kitty's Potential Is Skyrocketing

Similar to Cardano, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cryptocurrency that uses less energy, has a smaller carbon impact, and aspires to move money into the DeFI (Decentralised Finance) sector.It's a great opportunity to invest in Big Eyes Coin now while they are still in their presale and before their official debut because they have done so well in their presale, reaching a whopping $23.5 million and becoming the largest cryptocurrency presale in recent years.Big Eyes Coin has the benefit of being a meme-coin with the mascot of an attractive cat with eyes that are tough to ignore, making it more user-friendly and enjoyable for individuals who are new to cryptocurrency - helping to enhance mainstream acceptance!