Must-Follow Tips to Improve Your Rogue Company Gameplay

Rogue Company is one of those games that you can play for days on end without ever getting bored of it. If you're new to the game, you're probably still trying to figure out what are the best cheats and hacks for rogue company to get you furthest in the game.

The main thing to always remember is that the battle is never over. Rogue Company is an ongoing game where you can keep going as long as you have the motivation to continue. It's vital to your success that you build a game plan, but don't stay too rigid to it. After all, there are quite a few situations that you'll encounter that will require quick thinking that will lead you to modify your play.

Here are some tips that will undoubtedly go a long way in helping you become a better player

Don't blow all of your money at once on weapons

It's tempting to spend everything that you have on weapons right out of the gate. However, it's a good idea to save some of your money until you get a few more equipment slots. If you make a mistake and blow all of your money at once splurging on weapons, you'll be forced to settle for inferior weaponry. You'll have to rely on enemies to give you decent weapons, which will negatively affect your fight.

Search for ways you can sneak up from behind the enemy

You must avoid engaging the enemy directly. You'll indeed lose quite a bit of fighting power if you stay behind your enemies, but it's much safer than facing them head-on. You can use this opportunity to sneak up on them to attack, which allows you to get the upper hand.

The maps are designed with this strategy in mind. Most of the maps are quite open where you can move around freely; however, make sure to be wary of traps that you need to avoid.

Use your environment to your advantage

You can use the traps and buildings spread throughout the map to your advantage. For instance, you can lure the enemy into a building while you're behind it. At that point, you can use your environment to your advantage.

You can also do the opposite of this by setting up traps in advance so you can sneak up on your enemies.

Don't always kill your opponent right away

Why would you leave your opponent to die slowly instead of finishing him off right away? Your hope is that someone will see the person struggling and come to their rescue. The hope is that you'll get to kill someone else, and then you can finish off the person you were working on before.

This is one of those strategies that take time to pull off. You will need to be aware of your surroundings and the people you're battling against. If you feel that no one will come to your downed opponent's rescue, it's best to finish them off and move on to your next objective.

Always communicate with your team

It's important to communicate with your team so they can be aware of your movements. This is the best way to work together with your team so you can effectively reach your goals. When you communicate with each other, no one gets left behind or confused about what you're trying to achieve. When you work together, you become a much stronger force that can take on any situation that comes your way.

The goal is to know your enemy's positions, and the only way you can do that is by making sure that everyone is on the same page. You mustn't lose sight of what you're trying to achieve and become like a couple of zombies that blindly charge into the fight, head first. If everyone is on the same page, then you can accomplish your goals without too much trouble.

Always reload after a fight

Never reload during a fight. Reloading during a flight gives your enemies a chance to attack you. It's a good idea to reload once you've gained a foothold in a fight. Never reload during a fight, as this will sometimes cause you to lose ground. It's best to reload only after a battle has been won.

Always focus on your objective

When you're roaming around the map, be sure to know what you're trying to accomplish. Don't just wander around aimlessly because that will give your enemies an opportunity to attack you. There are cases where you can accidentally go past your objective or even completely miss it altogether. The best thing to do is never lose sight of what you're trying to achieve.

The best tip is to have fun and enjoy yourself

Rogue Company is a super fun game that you can enjoy for hours on end. There will be times when you're frustrated, but there's always some way that you can overcome those obstacles. You'll find that the best results come from having fun and enjoying yourself as you play. Enjoy the gameplay, make friends, and do your very best to show everyone that you're a force to be reckoned with.