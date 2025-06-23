Rotture del Triangolo Ascendente: 5 Criptovalute sull'Orlo di un'Impennata Rialzista

Five cryptocurrencies are showing patterns that hint at a possible sharp rise in their prices. These digital coins are forming shapes on their charts that traders see as signs of a looming rally. This article looks into these five cryptos that might be set for significant gains, offering insights for those watching the market closely.

Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX

XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that has grabbed headlines with its ambitious claim of rising from $0.0001 to $0.1 during a presale phase.

So far, it has gone halfway, raising over $14 million, and the price of the $XYZ token currently stands at $0.003333.

At the next 13th stage of the presale, the $XYZ token value will further rise to $0.005, meaning that early investors have the chance to secure a bigger discount.

Following the presale, $XYZ will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has not disclosed the details yet, but they have put a teaser for a big launch.

Born for Fighters, Built for Champions

XYZVerse is building a community for those hungry for big profits in crypto — the relentless, the ambitious, the ones aiming for dominance. This is a coin for true fighters — a mindset that resonates with athletes and sports fans alike. $XYZ is the token for thrill-seekers chasing the next big meme coin.

Central to the XYZVerse story is XYZepe — a fighter in the meme coin arena, battling to climb the charts and make it to the top on CoinMarketCap. Will it become the next DOGE or SHIB? Time will tell.

Community-First Vibes

In XYZVerse, the community runs the show. Active participants earn hefty rewards, and the team has allocated a massive 10% of the total token supply — around 10 billion $XYZ — for airdrops, making it one of the largest airdrops on record.

Backed by solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and regular token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every move is designed to boost momentum, drive price growth, and rally a loyal community that knows this could be the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More — Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Source: TradingView

In the past month, Hyperliquid (HYPE) surged by 43.14%, reaching a price range between $35.87 and $45.27. This sharp rise highlights strong investor interest and significant growth over the last six months, with an overall increase of 27.28%.

However, this week saw a decline of 9.16% in HYPE's price. The drop brings it closer to the support level at $30.57. Technical indicators show a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.06 and a MACD level of -0.4928. The low Stochastic value of 14.21 suggests potential oversold conditions.

If HYPE rebounds from the current levels, it could aim for the resistance at $49, representing an increase of around 36% from the lower end of its current price. Breaking through this resistance may lead to the next target at $59. On the downside, if the price continues to fall, it might test the second support level at $21.17, indicating a substantial decrease from current prices.

Bittensor (TAO)

Source: TradingView

Bittensor (TAO) has seen a significant decrease in its price over the past week, dropping by 12.09%. This downward trend continues when looking at the past month and six months, with declines of 12.75% and 24.16% respectively. The current price ranges between $332.43 and $422.53, reflecting some volatility in the market.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for TAO is at 52.91, indicating that the token is neither overbought nor oversold. The Simple Moving Averages over 10 days and 100 days are close, at $360.33 and $363.20. This minimal difference suggests a period of consolidation. The Stochastic oscillator reads 55.96, and the MACD level is 1.71, both hinting at a potential shift in momentum.

Looking ahead, the nearest resistance level is at $477.97. If TAO breaks through this point, it could target the second resistance at $568.07, which would be a substantial increase from current levels. On the downside, the nearest support level is $297.77. Falling below this could lead to a drop toward the second support at $207.67. Traders are watching these levels closely to anticipate TAO's next move.

Sui (SUI)

Source: TradingView

Sui (SUI) has experienced significant price drops recently. Over the past week, its price decreased by nearly 17%. In the past month, it fell by around 27%, and over six months, it dropped by about 38%. This downward trend shows ongoing selling pressure.

The current price ranges between $2.69 and $3.48. The nearest support level is at $2.35, while the closest resistance is at $3.93. If the price falls below support, it might head towards the second support at $1.56. Breaking above resistance could push it towards $4.72. Given the data, Sui may continue to fluctuate within its current range. Significant moves could occur if it breaks key support or resistance levels.

Technical indicators show mixed signals. The Relative Strength Index stands at 48.08, suggesting the coin is neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD level is slightly negative at -0.0047, indicating potential bearish momentum. The simple moving averages over 10 and 100 days are close, suggesting consolidating prices. Future performance will depend on market dynamics.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Source: TradingView

FET has faced a downturn recently. Over the last week, its price decreased by 12.48%. The past month shows a decline of 7.73%, and over the past 6 months, the coin has lost 50.55% of its value. These figures highlight a significant downward trend.

Currently, FET trades between $0.62 and $0.81. The 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages are close, at $0.67 and $0.68. The RSI is 61.83, indicating increased buying but not overbought. The Stochastic is 78.75, suggesting near overbought conditions. The MACD level is 0.0040, showing slight bullish momentum.

The nearest resistance is at $0.92, about 14% above the current price. Breaking this could lead to the next resistance at $1.11, a potential 37% gain. Nearest support is at $0.54, around 13% below current price, with next support at $0.35. Given recent declines, FET may face further downward pressure unless momentum shifts.

Conclusion

HYPE, TAO, SUI, and FET are poised for bullish gains, but XYZVerse (XYZ) unites sports fans in a memecoin aiming for 20,000% growth and community-driven success.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/ , https://t.me/xyzverse , https://x.com/xyz_verse















Recensioni fornite in modo indipendente da un nostro partner nell’ambito di un accordo commerciale tra le due parti. Informazioni riservate a un pubblico maggiorenne.